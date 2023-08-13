Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Acquires $6,377,535.75 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,377,535.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,171,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.
ModivCare Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of MODV stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
