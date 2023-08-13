Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Acquires $6,377,535.75 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,377,535.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,171,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.

ModivCare Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of MODV stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

