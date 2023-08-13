Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,238,121.02 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.