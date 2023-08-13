Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells $10,151,400.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $10,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,067,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $542,900.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522,614.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493,392.75.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

