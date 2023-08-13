TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $10,395,103.94 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kevin M. Stein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 10th, Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91.
- On Friday, June 9th, Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TDG stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $866.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.07.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.