TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $10,395,103.94 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91.

On Friday, June 9th, Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $866.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.