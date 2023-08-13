Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARES stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

