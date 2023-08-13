Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $49,243,124.24 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MA opened at $394.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

