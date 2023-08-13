Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $49,243,124.24 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52.

On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60.

On Friday, May 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MA opened at $394.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.90.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

