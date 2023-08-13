Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AQMS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith bought 90,500 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

