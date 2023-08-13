Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AQMS

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Insider Activity

AQMS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 90,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at $339,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.