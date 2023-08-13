American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 410,037 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,066,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.