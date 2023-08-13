StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.65. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.