Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -408.13% -43.32% -24.33% SOPHiA GENETICS -145.00% -41.11% -33.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 33.22 -$289.09 million ($4.51) -5.67 SOPHiA GENETICS $47.56 million N/A -$87.45 million ($1.22) -2.52

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SOPHiA GENETICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $64.36, suggesting a potential upside of 151.91%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.30%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.