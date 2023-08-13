Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 85,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 69,539 call options.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,667,087 shares of company stock valued at $330,044,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $65.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

