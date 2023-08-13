SunPower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,218 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 12,295 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 3,156,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

