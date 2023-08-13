HC Wainwright Comments on C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.02. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 190,818 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 74.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

