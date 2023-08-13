American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.