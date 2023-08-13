Lake Street Capital Trims BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price to $25.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $527.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,832.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,832.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,438 shares of company stock worth $2,273,298 and have sold 72,468 shares worth $1,560,044. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

