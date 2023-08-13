Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Financial Comparison

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $144.15 million 4.50 $19.14 million $0.32 30.91 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $152.67 million 16.61 $41.50 million $0.56 42.21

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 15.86% 4.01% 1.67% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60%

Dividends

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Global Medical REIT pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 282.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $41.29, suggesting a potential upside of 74.64%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Global Medical REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.