FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Increased by Cormark (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AAWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

