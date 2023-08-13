Brokers Issue Forecasts for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

TSE:KBL opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market cap of C$366.18 million, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

