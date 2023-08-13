JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $47.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

BL opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

