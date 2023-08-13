Compass Point Raises Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target to $5.00

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.18.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 102.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.