Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

