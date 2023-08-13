Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

