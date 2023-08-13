Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.81.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

