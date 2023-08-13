Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARQT. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.