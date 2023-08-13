Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $32.50 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. Avantax has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

