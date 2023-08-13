Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

