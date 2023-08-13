Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

