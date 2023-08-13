CIBC Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.88.

Metro Trading Down 0.3 %

MRU stock opened at C$71.09 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$67.09 and a 52 week high of C$78.90. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.6171317 EPS for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

