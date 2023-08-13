CIBC Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.88.

Get Metro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metro

Metro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRU opened at C$71.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$67.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.6171317 EPS for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.