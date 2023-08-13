MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$22.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.56.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7346535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
