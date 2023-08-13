Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.88.

Get Metro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Metro

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. Metro has a 12 month low of C$67.09 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.6171317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.