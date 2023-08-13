Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Expands By 128.6%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Price Performance

Fuchs stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Fuchs has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Fuchs in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

