Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$219.89

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$219.67.

IFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$200.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.1830384 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.