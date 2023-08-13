Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $80.05

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 123.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

