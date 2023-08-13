First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the July 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.8555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 180.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

