Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hour Loop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hour Loop by 271.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hour Loop in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hour Loop in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hour Loop by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

Shares of Hour Loop stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Hour Loop has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

