Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 127.2% in July

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the July 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
