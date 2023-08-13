Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 127.2% in July

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the July 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Koss Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

