Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aug 13th, 2023

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,335,000 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the July 15th total of 1,341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHUSF opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hua Hong Semiconductor

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

