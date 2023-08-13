Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,335,000 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the July 15th total of 1,341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHUSF opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

