Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,122,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETO opened at $23.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.