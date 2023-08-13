Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,122,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETO opened at $23.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.