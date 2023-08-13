Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,808,000 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the July 15th total of 1,164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.1 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Down 1.6 %
GNENF opened at $5.93 on Friday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.
