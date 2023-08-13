Comparing Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Semiconductor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 2 20 0 2.91

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $65.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology $5.79 billion 8.47 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -300.47

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology -2.88% 7.38% 5.13%

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.