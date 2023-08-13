iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iSpecimen Price Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. iSpecimen has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

