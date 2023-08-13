Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edible Garden Stock Down 7.8 %

EDBL opened at $1.42 on Friday. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.59.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.32%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Further Reading

