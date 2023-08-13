Ramaco Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 291,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 70,796 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 66.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

