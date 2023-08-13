DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSHF opened at $71.30 on Friday. DKSH has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

