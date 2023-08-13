Analyzing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.37 -$6.94 million ($0.21) -6.14 Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -21.26% -32.17% -9.32% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Meta Data on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

