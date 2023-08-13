Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JPS opened at $6.52 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
