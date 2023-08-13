Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPS opened at $6.52 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6,496.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

