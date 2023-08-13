XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Envirotech Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.73 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.71 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 18.31 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.41

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XOS has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -312.96% -89.51% -51.83% Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XOS and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential upside of 472.97%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats XOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

