iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the July 15th total of 420,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iCAD Price Performance

iCAD stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $150,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.40.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

